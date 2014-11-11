(Adds analyst, CEO quotes, details)

By Costas Pitas

LONDON Nov 11 Taylor Wimpey, Britain's second-biggest housebuilder by volume, raised its profit margin forecast for this year due to higher prices and increasing sales, the latest builder to post upbeat results despite a cooling market.

The firm said on Tuesday its operating profit margin would rise around 400 basis points from last year's 13.6 percent, up from its previous forecast for a 300 basis point increase.

Analysts expect its operating profit to rise by almost 50 percent to around 462 million pounds ($735 million), according to a Thomson Reuters poll.

The builder saw sales for the year to date rise to 0.66 per outlet per week, marginally up on the same period last year.

Analysts at Liberum, which gave the firm a buy rating, said factors including its plot purchasing and ability to keep expenses down had boosted its performance.

"The increased margin guidance is the result of good pricing and cost discipline, especially in land buying," Liberum analysts said.

Shares in the firm were up 3.3 percent to 121 pence at 1027 GMT.

Chief Executive Pete Redfern told Reuters the firm expected to see volumes rise over the coming years, with up to 12,500 homes built in 2014, up from 11,696 in 2013.

He indicated, however, that recent house price rises of 10 percent were unsustainable, with sales in the second half of the year so far lower than the same period last year, which recorded bumper figures due to the effect of a government mortgage guarantee scheme.

"If that had carried on for two or three years then that would create a risk. As a single year, and then settling into a more normal growth pattern in line with normal inflation, it is a lot more sustainable," Redfern said.

Several studies have shown price levels cooling in Britain with annual house price inflation peaking in June at 10.2 percent, according to figures from mortgage lender, Halifax but now standing at 8.8 percent.

(1 US dollar = 0.6311 British pound) (Editing by Neil Maidment and Mark Potter)