LONDON May 12 Georgian lender TBC Bank is to
seek a listing on the London Stock Exchange in the
second quarter, it said on Monday.
The company said the market flotation will comprise an
offering of global depository receipts (GDRs) and it aims to
raise around $100 million in primary capital.
It plans to use the proceeds to fuel lending to both retail
retail customers and small and medium-sized businesses.
TBC has appointed Barclays and UBS as
joint global coordinators and joint bookrunners. Renaissance
Capital is also a bookrunner, while Peel Hunt will act as
co-manager.
(Reporting by Clare Hutchison)