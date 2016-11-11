Nov 11 TBC Bank Group Plc, Georgia's largest retail bank, reported a 40 percent jump in third-quarter net profit, buoyed by robust lending, and raised its medium-term return-on-equity target.

* TBC, which became Georgia's largest bank by loans and deposits after buying JSC Bank Republic from SocGen and the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD), said net interest margin stood at 8.3 percent compared with 7.9 percent a year earlier.

* Net profit jumped to GEL 71.0 million ($28.80 million) in the quarter.

* The bank pushed up its medium-term return on equity forecast to over 20 percent plus and medium-term growth target to 15-20 percent.

* Cost-to-income ratio stood at 40.5 percent, compared to 43.3 percent a year earlier, TBC said.

* TBC Bank's market share in total loans grew by 1.4 percentage points to 29.7 percent from a year earlier.

* Georgia's government forecasts growth of 3 percent in 2016 and 4 percent in 2017, compared with 2.8 percent in 2015. The International Monetary Fund (IMF) predicts it will grow by 3.4 percent in 2016 and 5.2 percent in 2017.

* The South Caucasus country, which was hit by falling exports and remittances and a plunge in the Russian rouble , saw its economy growing about 2.6 percent in the first nine months of this year and 2.2 percent in the third quarter, slightly lower than previous quarters. ($1 = 2.4650 laris) (Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)