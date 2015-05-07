(Adds details, background)

May 7 TBC Bank, Georgia's largest retail bank, reported a 28 percent jump in first-quarter profit buoyed by robust lending, beating sluggish economic growth in the country.

The bank, which raised around $640 million through an initial public offering of global depositary receipts in London last June, reported a net interest margin rise of 8 percent compared with 8.8 percent a year earlier.

Pretax profit rose to GEL 52.5 million ($22.7 million) from GEL 41.1 million in the comparable quarter a year earlier.

"Excluding currency effects and the impact of the acquisition of the ProCredit Bank portfolio, our loan book remained broadly stable, up slightly by 0.5 percent," TBC Chief Executive Vakhtang Butskhrikidze said in a statement.

Gross loans and advances rose 43.7 percent to GEL 4.2 billion ($1.81 billion) as of March 31.

TBC Bank's market share in total loans grew by 1.5 percentage points to 28 percent in the first quarter. Its market share in total loans stood at 27.7 percent in 2014.

The bank maintained its leadership position in the retail segment with a market share of 34.3 percent in retail deposits and 30.6 percent in retail loans, TBC said.

Georgia's economic growth slowed to 3.2 percent in the first quarter of 2015 from 7.2 percent a year earlier, hurt by the depreciation of the Georgian Lari against the dollar, slower growth rate in tourism and a decline in exports and remittances.

Georgia has said it may have to slash its economic growth forecast for this year to 2 percent from a current 5 percent.

($1 = 2.3174 laris) (Reporting by Aashika Jain in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)