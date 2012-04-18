April 18 Indian jewellery retailer Tribhovandas
Bhimji Zaveri Ltd set a price band of between 120 rupees and 126
rupees a share for its up to 2.1-billion-rupee ($40.73 million)
initial public offering.
Subscriptions to the 16.66-million-share issue will begin on
April 24 and close on April 26, the company said in a newspaper
advertisement on Wednesday.
A stock market rebound has boosted the outlook for share
sales in India this year, with the recent offering from Multi
Commodity Exchange receiving strong demand from
investors.
IDFC Capital and Avendus are the lead bookrunners for
Tribhovandas' share issue.
Tribhovandas has 14 showrooms across India, according to its
website. I t competes with jewellery retailers such as Gitanjali
Gems, Titan Industries and Thangamayil
Jewellery.
($1 = 51.5 rupees)
(Reporting by Kaustubh Kulkarni and Nandita Bose in MUMBAI;
Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)