* FTSEurofirst 300 up 0.4 pct, Euro STOXX 50 up 0.7 pct
* RWE, E.ON boosted by upgrade, German court ruling hope
* China reforms underpin Auto gains
* Petrofac slumps after outlook warning
By David Brett
LONDON, Nov 18 German utilities pushed European
shares to fresh highs on Monday, while equity investors were
encouraged by data showing an improved economic outlook for the
region and the continued supply of cheap funds.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index rose 0.4
percent to 1,303.23 points, by 1517 GMT - on course for fresh
5-year closing high.
The euro zone's blue-chip Euro STOXX 50 index
climbed 0.7 percent to 3,077.07 points, while Germany's DAX
hit an all-time high of 9,220.70 points during the
session.
Utilities provided the bulk of Europe's gains with
German firms RWE and E.ON rising 6.2
percent and 3.8 percent, respectively, with traders citing an
upgrade to RWE by BNP Paribas and expectations for a favourable
court ruling on Germany's nuclear fuel tax, as the catalyst.
Germany's Bundesbank also kept alive expectations that a
stronger recovery will take shape in 2014, while European Union
data showed that the euro zone's trade surplus grew more than
expected in September.
"An improving economy was the missing piece in the puzzle
but leading indicators in the developed world and in Europe are
now supportive," said Eric Bendahan, European equity fund
manager at Swiss bank and fund management group SYZ.
Bold economic reform plans aimed at maintaining stable
growth in China underpinned gains among autos, which are
heavily exposed to demand in the region.
The sector rose 1.6 percent.
Financial services companies rallied hard too led by
Aberdeen Asset Management, which jumped 14 percent as
investors cheered its deal to buy Lloyds' fund
management arm Scottish Widows.
LIQUIDITY
The European Central Bank's decision earlier this month to
cut interest rates to a record low of 0.25 percent and the
Federal Reserve's continued commitment to stimulating the U.S.
economy, has provided further encouragement for investors
yearning for yield as loose stimulus policies suppress risk-free
returns in other asset classes.
"Liquidity appears to be the primary tailwind for equity
markets in the short term," Ronan Carr, European Equity
strategist at Morgan Stanley, said.
Equity-friendly liquidity, however, has propelled stock
valuations to well above long-term averages with European shares
trading on a forward 12-month price-to-earnings ratio of around
13.6 times, but Carr remains unconcerned while liquidity remains
in place.
"While sentiment and technicals are in elevated territory,
most are not yet extreme and cash positions, flows and
seasonality are all still supportive."
But earnings momentum is a concern in the short-term and
investors continued to punish companies that disappoint.
Energy services group Petrofac warned it expects
little or no growth next year, putting in doubt a 2015 target
which has been an important focus for investors and sent its
shares 16 percent.
Mislav Matejka, strategist at JP Morgan said in a note that
earnings revisions in negative territory remain a short-term
problem for equity markets that have re-rated a lot, but he was
more bullish looking further out.
"Into 2014, we would be optimistic that earnings will
finally become a tailwind - expecting 10-15 percent growth.
Within this, we think commodity sectors and emerging market
plays could see continued cuts, while the biggest positive
contributor could be financials."
Banks were 1 percent higher on Monday.