BRIEF-3M forecasts $1.3 bln to $1.5 bln in capex, $2.5 bln - $4.5 bln in buybacks for 2017 - Conf call
* We expect Healthcare segment to "regain its momentum" as we move further into 2017 - Conf call
WASHINGTON Jan 19 The U.S. Consumer Financial Protection Bureau on Thursday said it has sued TCF National Bank for allegedly "tricking consumers" into paying for costly overdraft services in violation of current laws.
In a statement announcing the lawsuit, the CFPB said it was seeking redress for affected consumers, an injunction to prevent future violations and a civil money penalty from the Minnesota-based bank, which is a subsidiary of TCF Financial Corp. (Reporting by Tim Ahmann and Susan Heavey)
* We expect Healthcare segment to "regain its momentum" as we move further into 2017 - Conf call
WASHINGTON, Jan 24 U.S. President Donald Trump should reconsider his positions on international trade and work to embrace China and its vast market, FedEx Corp's chief executive officer said on Tuesday, one day after Trump made good on a campaign promise to pull out of a major trade deal with Asian allies.
* Google - more than 70 million people actively use G Suite for education Source text : http://bit.ly/2jt7pXc