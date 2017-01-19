WASHINGTON Jan 19 The U.S. Consumer Financial Protection Bureau on Thursday said it has sued TCF National Bank for allegedly "tricking consumers" into paying for costly overdraft services in violation of current laws.

In a statement announcing the lawsuit, the CFPB said it was seeking redress for affected consumers, an injunction to prevent future violations and a civil money penalty from the Minnesota-based bank, which is a subsidiary of TCF Financial Corp. (Reporting by Tim Ahmann and Susan Heavey)