April 19 TCF Financial Corp swung to a
first-quarter loss, as the lender took charges from its balance
sheet repositioning, and its card revenue almost halved from a
year ago.
The company posted a first-quarter net loss of $282.9
million, or a loss of $1.78 per share, compared with net income
of $30.3 million, or 21 cents per share, a year ago.
Analysts, on average, had expected the company to post a
loss of $1.81 per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
TCF took an after-tax charge of $295.8 million, or $1.87 per
share in the quarter, related to repositioning certain
investments and borrowings in its balance sheet, it said.
Card revenue halved to $13.2 million from last year.
The company's shares closed at $11 on Wednesday on the New
York Stock Exchange.
