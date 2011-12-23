LONDON Dec 23 The Serious Fraud Office
will continue with its probe of property tycoon Vincent
Tchenguiz after the agency conceded on Friday that there were
errors in a search warrant obtained against him earlier this
year.
"We presented Mr. Tchenguiz with a letter conceding that
there were some errors in the initial search warrant that
related to our visits to his premises," said David Jones, an SFO
spokesman.
But he said investigation would continue.
The SFO obtained search warrants against Tchenguiz while
looking into the collapse of Iceland's Kaupthing Bank, in which
his brother Robert was a shareholder, and briefly detained both
men after a police raid of their London offices in March.
Vincent Tchenguiz, one of Britain's best known property
entrepreneurs, contested the legitimacy of the warrants in a
judicial review action in May, and his company Consensus
Business Group said on Thursday it had been told by the SFO the
warrants would be quashed.
Jones declined to comment on the nature of the errors in the
process, citing confidentiality issues.
The SFO served Tchenguiz with a notice requesting the
delivery of certain evidence so the SFO investigation could
continue after the holidays, Jones said.
A spokesman for Consensus Business Group said a continued
investigation would be a "fishing expedition."
"They're going to go trawling through papers looking for
something that isn't there. We're perplexed," he said.
In September, Tchenguiz reached a confidential settlement
with Kaupthing after pursuing civil claims against the bank
worth around 1.5 billion pounds.
(Editing by Jane Merriman)