LONDON Dec 3 Property baron Vincent Tchenguiz
has launched a 200 million pound ($322 million) damages claim
against Britain's Serious Fraud Office, saying his reputation
took a "serious" hit from the fraud-buster's bungled probe.
Vincent and his brother Robert were arrested in March 2011
in dawn raids at their homes and offices as part of an
investigation into their dealings with Icelandic bank Kaupthing
before its collapse in 2008.
The SFO dropped its probe into Vincent in June and its
investigation into Robert - who is also expected to sue the
agency - in October, ending a lengthy and embarrassing episode
during which it was slammed by senior judges for "sheer
incompetence".
"My reputation suffered serious damage during the 15 months
between my arrest and the SFO conceding that they had no grounds
for holding me as a suspect," Tchenguiz said in a statement on
Monday.
The SFO was not immediately available for comment.
A hearing was held on Monday morning in London's High Court,
with a trial provisionally scheduled for January 2014 and
expected to last for eight weeks, the statement said.
Last month the Iranian-born brothers won the lion's share of
their multi-million pound costs in their legal battle against
the Serious Fraud Office over the bungled probe.
The decision, which was handed down on November 15, could
see the SFO pick up a tab of up to 3.0 million pounds ($4.8
million) - 10 percent of its annual budget - in legal costs.