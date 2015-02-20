* Spanish airports group jumps 12 pct on market debut

* Follows Hohn's $500 million divorce payout

* Fund up 8 pct in 2014 vs 5 pct for peer group

By Simon Jessop

LONDON, Feb 20 Facing a bill for hundreds of millions of dollars in Britain's biggest divorce case, the boss of British hedge fund TCI has bounced back with a handsome profit on Europe's largest listing for nearly four years.

TCI, led by Christopher Hohn, was the only one of three original cornerstone investors in Spanish airports group Aena who was still in place at the firm's listing and able to profit from a first-day, 12 percent share price pop.

For TCI and Hohn, fresh from the case in London that saw his wife awarded around $500 million, the Aena win could be worth nearly 200 million euros ($225 million) already after his fund added to its initial stake by buying more shares on the open market.

After taking a 6.5 percent stake in the listing at 58 euros a share, a filing on Wednesday showed it held 7.3 percent, or 10.9 million shares, although it is unclear at what price he bought the rest. Aena stock traded at around 77 euros a share on Friday.

With assets of around $8 billion, the Aena stake accounts for more than seven percent of the fund's assets. That is not an unusual position for Hohn, who is known for running a highly concentrated portfolio.

"When he had conviction, he would size positions to reflect that conviction. So, from a size perspective, what he's done here is not uncommon," said an investment manager who invests in hedge funds, but who declined to be named.

Hohn's fund specialises in making long-term bets on companies it sees as fundamentally undervalued, often agitating for change at board level. Its value rose around eight percent in 2014, outperforming a near five percent gain from rivals who invest using a so-called Event Driven or Activist strategy, data from eVestment showed.

The broader group is estimated to be down around 4 percent in the year to date, said eVestment, a database of performance and fund data that is accessible to investors searching for funds.

Hohn and TCI -- which Hohn said in court had $700 million in investor cash waiting to join the fund in July 2014 -- declined to comment when contacted by Reuters in connection with this story.

PAST SUCCESSES

TCI is known for its interventions at Dutch bank ABN Amro, where it pocketed $1 billion after successfully pushing for the company to be sold, and Deutsche Boerse, whose shares rose five-fold after an underperforming board were turfed out.

The success of the Aena deal is another feather in the cap for Hohn -- knighted in Britain in 2014 for services to philanthropy and international development -- who told a court he had made around $6 billion over the course of his 17-year marriage.

While the bulk of that made its way to their co-founded charity, The Children's Investment Fund Foundation, which now manages assets worth $4.5 billion, there was still around $1.5 billion left to fight over. Hohn argued he should hold on to more than half of that because of his 'special contribution' to its creation.

The judge agreed, acknowledging that 90 percent of the family's current wealth had come from the $100 million or so Hohn had made in his previous job at Perry Capital, and which he used to help kick-start TCI.

In her ruling over the part of the divorce case concerning the division of the family wealth, judge Jennifer Roberts referred to various statements from Hohn about his investing style.

"The husband describes his investment strategy as the direct result of his 'personal, intellectual and emotional make up'. He likens his abilities to those of an expert chess player who is able to recognise patterns," the judge wrote.

"He describes his ability to pick stocks as not being driven by formulae or data but as coming from within his head: 'It is subjective, not mechanical; an art rather than a science'." ($1 = 0.8833 euros) (Additional reporting by Nishant Kumar in London, Robert Hetz and Elisabeth O'Leary in Madrid; Editing by Keith Weir)