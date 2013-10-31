LONDON Oct 31 The head of hedge fund TCI said
he is backing the boss of aerospace giant EADS in his
"aggressive" approach to slash costs and grow profit, and
expects management to announce further cuts in its defence unit
soon.
Chris Cooper-Hohn, whose TCI owns more than 1 percent of
EADS' share capital, said he believes EADS is set to benefit as
its management focuses on commercial aircraft production and
shields the firm from undue meddling from government
shareholders in France and Germany.
"We believe the company is in the process of doubling and
then tripling its profitability," Cooper-Hohn told an audience
at the Ira Sohn conference in London on Thursday.
Cooper-Hohn, an aggressive activist investor with a record
of successfully taking on high-profile executives, said EADS had
a $1 trillion backlog of orders, would improve margins as its
pricing power strengthened, and was in a better position to cut
costs now negative political influences had been neutralised.
"Governments are just about the worst owners of companies
you can imagine," he said.
EADS announced in July it would combine its defence and
space subsidiaries and rename the group after its Airbus
aircraft making brand, starting from Jan. 1. The restructuring
is due to be completed by July 2014.
The company is planning to cut jobs and costs in its defence
division, German newspaper Sueddeutsche Zeitung quoted CEO
Thomas Enders as saying earlier this week.
Earlier this year, TCI demanded that Enders sell EADS' stake
in fighter jet maker Dassault Aviation, saying it was
a "poor use of capital".
TCI recently emerged as the second largest shareholder in
Britain's newly-privatised Royal Mail. Cooper-Hohn said
he was a big believer in privatised companies because of the
"transformation" possible once it is free of government control.
On Thursday he also predicted strong growth at Australian
rail freight company Aurizon, which TCI has owned since
its bought into its 2010 privatisation.