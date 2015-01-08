LONDON Jan 8 The Children's Investment Fund,
run by star hedge fund manager Chris Hohn, gained about 8
percent last year, a source familiar with the performance said.
The fund, best known for undertaking aggressive campaigning
to boost company performance, managed about $8 billion last
year, a letter to investors obtained by Reuters showed.
A TCI spokesman declined to comment.
Though the gain was significantly below that seen in 2013,
the fund outperformed last year's 4.9 percent rise in the MSCI
World Index with dividends reinvested, as well
as the 3 percent advance in the Eurekahedge Long Short Equities
Hedge Fund Index.
Hohn, who was ordered to pay his estranged wife 337 million
pounds ($507.6 million) in the largest divorce settlement in
British legal history last year, returned about 47 percent in
2013, the fund's best yearly gain since 2005.
The hedge fund had returned 49.7 percent in 2005, according
to the letter to investors.
($1 = 0.6640 British Pounds)
(Reporting by Nishant Kumar; editing by Simon Jessop)