BRIEF-Tigenix NV announces top-line one-year results from Caremi clinical trial
* Tigenix NV - announced top-line one-year results from Caremi clinical trial, an exploratory phase I/II study of Allocscs in acute myocardial infarction
(Refiles to add bullet point, link)
Oct 9 TCL Corp
* Says sold 4,097,035 smartphones in Sept, up 103.4 percent y/y
* Says sold 1,712,290 LCD TVs in Sept, down 9.6 percent y/y
* Says plans to set up JV with Cisco Systems to invest in cloud services platform
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1vODyJr; bit.ly/1t4khWy
Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* Tigenix NV - announced top-line one-year results from Caremi clinical trial, an exploratory phase I/II study of Allocscs in acute myocardial infarction
March 13 Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd
* Ipsen announces mhra1 approval of new indication for Decapeptyl® for the treatment of pre-menopausal women with early stage breast cancer