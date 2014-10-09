(Refiles to add bullet point, link)

Oct 9 TCL Corp

* Says sold 4,097,035 smartphones in Sept, up 103.4 percent y/y

* Says sold 1,712,290 LCD TVs in Sept, down 9.6 percent y/y

* Says plans to set up JV with Cisco Systems to invest in cloud services platform

