Feb 24 TCL Corp

* Says has sold more smartphones in 2013 with higher unit prices and improved margin

* Says 2013 net profit up 164.93 percent y/y at 2.11 billion yuan ($346.39 million)

* Says except multimedia electronics business, other business units has seen steady growth in 2013

