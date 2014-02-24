UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Feb 24 TCL Corp
* Says has sold more smartphones in 2013 with higher unit prices and improved margin
* Says 2013 net profit up 164.93 percent y/y at 2.11 billion yuan ($346.39 million)
* Says except multimedia electronics business, other business units has seen steady growth in 2013
Source text in Chinese: link.reuters.com/kad27v
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.0914 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources