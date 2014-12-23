Dec 23 TCL Corp

* Says to take part in Proview International's restructuring

* Says its indirectly owned stake in Proview to rise to 25 percent from 14.45 percent, transaction worth HK$550 million ($70.89 million)

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1CB15Ac

