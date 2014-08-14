Aug 14 TCL Corp

* Says plans to raise up to 5.7 billion yuan (926.53 million US dollar) in private placement of shares

* Says H1 net profit up 90.78 percent y/y at 1.47 billion yuan

* Says shares to resume trading on Aug 15

Source text in Chinese:bit.ly/XjCHod; bit.ly/1mMkJAa; bit.ly/1sYnVyz

