UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Feb 9 TCL Corp
* Says plans to acquire 11 percent stake in Tianjin 712 Communication and Broadcasting Corp for about 280 million yuan ($44.82 million)
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1C9lQ46
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.2467 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting By Hong Kong newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.