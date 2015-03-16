By Matthew Miller
BEIJING, March 16 China's TCL Corp,
one of the world's biggest mobile handset and television
manufacturers, is seeking to build factories in India and Brazil
next year to overcome high import tariffs in these rapidly
expanding consumer electronics markets.
"We hope to complete factory construction next year and have
a better foundation for growth in the future in these two
emerging markets," TCL Corp Chief Executive Li Dongsheng told
Reuters in an interview last week.
He declined to say how much the factories would cost.
TCL Corp's revenue increased 18.4 percent to $16.44 billion
last year, led by a 60.3 percent sales growth at TCL
Communication Technology Holdings Ltd, the group's
handset manufacturer.
TCL Communication, which sells smartphones and wearable
computing devices under the Alcatel OneTouch and TCL OneTouch
brands, last year ranked as the world's seventh-largest handset
provider, according to technology consultant Gartner Inc.
Despite "intense" competition, TCL Communications is
targeting 30 percent revenue growth this year, Li said.
TCL Multimedia Technology Holdings, the
conglomerate's television unit and China's largest LCD TV maker,
also aims to improve profit margins this year, Li said, without
giving specific details. The company posted a 15.1 percent drop
in revenue to HK$33.53 billion ($4.32 billion) last year.
TCL Corp is investing some 50 billion yuan ($7.99 billion)
in LCD screens, and in August, started construction of a 16
billion yuan project that will make high-end small- and
medium-size panel displays in 2016.
The move underscores a wider push by the company to
transform itself into a manufacturer of connected technologies.
In recent years, TCL has partnered with internet firms,
including Tencent Holdings Ltd and video streaming
site iQiyi, backed by Baidu Inc, to develop content.
($1 = 6.2610 Chinese yuan renminbi)
($1 = 7.7648 Hong Kong dollars)
(Additional reporting by Paul Carsten and Beijing Newsroom;
Editing by Miral Fahmy and Biju Dwarakanath)