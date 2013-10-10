UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Oct 10 TCL Multimedia Technology Holdings Ltd
* TCL Multimedia says expects to post a loss in Q3 versus year-ago profit
* TCL Multimedia says loss mainly due to fall in LCD TV demand after removal of energy-saving home appliances subsidy policy in JuneSource text in English: link.reuters.com/juh73vFurther company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources