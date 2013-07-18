BANGALORE, July 18 Tata Consultancy Services , India's No. 1 software services exporter, said its employee attrition rate was at an "all-time low", at the end of the June quarter.

For the IT services staff, attrition was at its lowest in 27 quarters, chief executive N Chandrasekaran told reporters in Mumbai, after the company beat expectations for the fiscal first quarter that ended June 30.

The churn is less than 10 percent on a leading-twelve-months basis.