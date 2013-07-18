Deals of the day- Mergers and acquisitions
March 6 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1030 GMT on Monday:
BANGALORE, July 18 Tata Consultancy Services , India's largest software services exporter, said its June quarter net profit rose 16.8 percent, beating estimates, as an increase in orders and foreign exchange gains boosted earnings.
Consolidated net profit for the quarter ended June 30 rose to 38.31 billion rupees ($642 million) from 32.8 billion rupees a year earlier. That compares with the 37.8 billion rupees average of 24 analyst estimates, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
TCS, whose customers include Citigroup, BP PLC, and AstraZeneca PLC, announced its results after the Mumbai markets closed. Its shares were down about 1 percent compared with a 1 percent gain in the overall index.
* Advanced Vision Technology Ltd. (AVT) to be acquired by the Danaher Corporation's Product Identification Platform
* Zloty, forint ease, near psychological lines * Hungarian central banker responsibility cuts cause worry * Poland's biggest lender PKO earnings jump less than expected By Sandor Peto BUDAPEST, March 6 Hungary's forint eased on Monday after the central bank further reduced the responsibilities of Deputy Governor Marton Nagy, and Poland's zloty again retreated behind a psychological line at 4.3 against the euro. Regional equities were also mostly in the negati