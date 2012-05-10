MOSCOW May 10 Mid-sized Russian lender Tinkoff
Credit Systems has mandated three banks to arrange investor
meetings in Asia and Europe from May 10 to test demand for a
possible dollar Eurobond issue, a banking source told Reuters on
Thursday.
The source said TCS, co-owned by former bicycle racer Oleg
Tinkov, has mandated Alfa Bank, Citigroup and J.P. Morgan, with
investor meetings set to end on May, 16.
TCS was not available to comment.
In April 2011, TCS, ranked among Russia's top 120 banks by
assets, raised $175 million via a three-year Eurobond carrying
an 11.5 percent coupon.
A new deal would add to over $17 billion raised by Russian
borrowers via Eurobonds in 2012 - more than half the total for
all of last year - as investors are still hungry for Russian
risk after March's $7 billion sovereign debt offer.
(Reporting by Elena Orekhova; Writing by Katya Golubkova;
Editing by Dan Lalor)