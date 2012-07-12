MUMBAI, July 12 Tata Consultancy Services Ltd , India's top software services exporter, expects currency volatility to remain a challenge in the short term, it said in a statement.

TCS on Thursday beat market expectations with a 38 percent rise in its fiscal first-quarter profit, helped by a weaker rupee and increase in demand for outsourcing.

TCS posted net profit of 32.8 billion rupees ($589 million) for the quarter ended June, compared with 23.8 billion rupees a year earlier. Revenue rose 37.7 percent from a year earlier to 148.69 billion rupees. (Reporting by Aradhana Aravindan; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)