MUMBAI, July 12 Tata Consultancy Services Ltd
, India's top software services exporter, expects
currency volatility to remain a challenge in the short term, it
said in a statement.
TCS on Thursday beat market expectations with a 38 percent
rise in its fiscal first-quarter profit, helped by a weaker
rupee and increase in demand for outsourcing.
TCS posted net profit of 32.8 billion rupees ($589 million)
for the quarter ended June, compared with 23.8 billion rupees a
year earlier. Revenue rose 37.7 percent from a year earlier to
148.69 billion rupees.
(Reporting by Aradhana Aravindan; Editing by Prateek
Chatterjee)