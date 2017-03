MOSCOW, July 1 Russian consumer credit firm TCS Group said on Wednesday that Tinkoff Bank, one of its businesses, had bought back around $48 million in bonds at market terms. The bonds were set to mature in September 2015.

TCS is controlled by Russian entrepreneur Oleg Tinkov. Last month it posted a quarterly loss for the first time since it listed its shares in London in October 2013.

