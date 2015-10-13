MUMBAI Oct 13 Tata Consultancy Services Ltd , India's largest software services exporter, on Tuesday reported a 14.5 percent rise in quarterly net profit, meeting estimates, helped by a rise in new deals and a push towards digitisation.

TCS reported a net profit of 60.55 billion rupees ($928.93 million) for the second quarter ended September. Analysts, on average, had expected it to report a profit of 60.49 billion rupees.

($1 = 65.1825 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Nivedita Bhattacharjee; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)