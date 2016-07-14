MUMBAI, July 14 Tata Consultancy Services Ltd , India's top software services exporter, reported a 10.7 percent increase in quarterly profit on Thursday, beating estimates as it won more outsourcing deals from western clients.

Net profit rose to 63.17 billion rupees ($944 million) for its fiscal first quarter to June 30 under the IFRS accounting standards, TCS said on its official Twitter feed.

Analysts on average had expected a net profit of 60.88 billion rupees, according to data compiled by Thomson Reuters.($1 = 66.9200 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Abhirup Roy and Devidutta Tripathy; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)