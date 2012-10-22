MUMBAI Oct 22 Shares in Tata Consultancy Services Ltd (TCS), India's largest software services exporter, opened up 2.7 percent in pre-market trade after the company posted a 44 percent rise in quarterly profit on Friday.

TCS's net profit for the three months ended September rose to 35.12 billion rupees ($652 million) from 24.39 billion rupees a year earlier, TCS said. Analysts had forecast a profit of 33.34 billion rupees, according to Thomson Reuters estimates. (Reporting by Manoj Dharra, Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Anand Basu)