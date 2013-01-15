MUMBAI Jan 15 India's Tata Consultancy Services Ltd shares rose more than 4 percent on Tuesday, a day after topping expectations with a 23 percent rise in October-December profit and reiterating it should beat a closely watched industry growth forecast.

TCS was up 4.3 percent as of 0345 GMT. Shares had already gained 6 percent in the previous two sessions after Infosys Ltd also beat estimates with its earnings results on Friday, while slightly raising its revenue guidance.

(Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Rafael Nam)