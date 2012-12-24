* Departures are part of management transition-source
By Jessica Toonkel
NEW YORK, Dec 24 A number of senior executives
are leaving TCW Group just weeks before the Los Angeles-based
asset manager is scheduled to be acquired by private equity firm
Carlyle Group, a ccording to two people familiar with the
situation on Monday.
The departures are part of a management transition ahead of
the Carlyle takeover, according to one of the sources.
Michael Conn, managing director of corporate strategy;
Michael Cahill, general counsel, and Erlend Bø, a managing
director involved with marketing and distribution, are leaving
the firm, the sources said.
Komal Sri-Kumar, a 22-year TCW veteran and one of its most
visible executives, is stepping down o n D ec. 31 as chief global
strategist to start his own macro-economic consulting firm. He
will maintain his role as portfolio manager of more than $700
million of T CW asse ts, a TCW spokesman confirmed.
Cahill, Conn and Bø will be leaving imminently, but the exact
date of their departures w as not clear, one of the sources said.
Cahill and Bø have been with TCW since 1991 and 1998
respectively, while Conn joined the firm in 2005, according to
TCW's website.
The T CW spokesman declined to comment about the departures
of Conn, Cahill and Bø, and said that they and Sri-Kumar were
unavailable for comment.
Carlyle struck a deal in August to buy a 60 percent stake in
TCW from F rench bank S ociete Generale. TCW management
and employees will own the re maining 40 percent st ake in the Lo s
Angeles-ba sed fix ed income fund manager, w hich has $1 35 billion
of a sse ts under management. [I D: nL2E8J97GL]
As part of that deal, TCW named David Lippman, the head of
fixed income at t he firm, a s its president and chief executive,
replacing Marc Stern, who was named chairman. The deal is slated
to close in the first quarter of 2013.
TCW has also started a cost-cutting campaign to improve its
cash flow margins, a measure of how well a company transforms
sales into cash.
The executive departures , however, are not related to cost
cutting e fforts, o ne source s aid, noting that recently TCW has
invested in aspects of the business.
In early December, TCW Group said it w ould buy the direct
lending funds - w ith $2 billion in assets - o f Regiment Capital
Advisors LP, a Boston-based investment manager.
With that acquisition, the firm also agreed to bring on
Regiment's seven portfolio managers.
The firm also hired Jess Ravich, formerly head of capital
markets at investment bank Houlihan, Lokey, Howard & Zukin Inc,
as head of alternative products.