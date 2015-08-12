US STOCKS-S&P, Nasdaq rise as investors seek bargains after steep drop
* Dow down 0.15 pct, S&P up 0.06 pct, Nasdaq up 0.22 pct (Updates to open)
Aug 12 Asset management firm TCW Group said it hired Jeff Nuruki as its senior vice president for the emerging markets team.
Nuruki has nearly 20 years of experience as an emerging markets credit analyst, corporate valuation analyst and management consultant.
He was a senior credit analyst at Western Asset Management Company (WAMCO), prior to joining TCW. (Reporting by Rosmi Shaji in Bengaluru)
* Dow down 0.15 pct, S&P up 0.06 pct, Nasdaq up 0.22 pct (Updates to open)
BRUSSELS, March 22 Eurogroup head Jeroen Dijsselbloem expressed regret on Wednesday for a German newspaper interview but said he would not step down after Portuguese prime minister called for his resignation over what he called "xenophobic" remarks.
* Italy wants to spare senior bonds, retail investors from losses