By Michelle Sierra
NEW YORK Dec 4 TCW Group Inc is launching
tomorrow an $855 million credit facility, sources told Thomson
Reuters LPC. The facility backs the Carlyle Group's
acquisition of the company and refinances existing debt.
JP Morgan, Morgan Stanley and Bank of America Merrill Lynch
are leading the deal. The facility comprises a $500 million,
five-year revolver and a $355 million, seven-year term loan B.
The facility will launch at the St. Regis Hotel in New York City
at 2 p.m.
In August, Carlyle said it would buy the Los Angeles-based
investment manager from France's Société Générale.
The private equity firm is teaming up with TCW's management,
which will increase its ownership to 40 percent. The transaction
is expected to close in the first quarter of 2013.
