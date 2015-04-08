April 8 Asset manager TCW Group hired Jonathan Botts as senior vice president and regional director in retail distribution and marketing.

Botts will work with financial advisers and private wealth teams within the national broker-dealer community in Southern California, Arizona, Hawaii and Las Vegas.

Botts will be based out TCW's Los Angeles headquarters and reports to group managing director and head of retail distribution and marketing, Alex McCulloch.

Prior to joining TCW, Botts was VP and advisory channel manager for American Funds Distributors Inc.

(Reporting by Lehar Maan in Bengaluru)