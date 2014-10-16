BRIEF-Exco Resources says is evaluating potential sale of its oil & natural gas properties in South Texas
* Exco Resources announces transformational capital structure transactions
Oct 16 Asset manager TCW Group said it appointed William Lloyd managing director and head of alternatives marketing.
The company also appointed Joseph Quinn senior vice president of alternatives marketing, it said in a statement.
Both will be based in TCW's New York office.
Lloyd joins from VelocityShares, where he spent five years, while Quinn joins from asset management firm Marinus Capital Advisors, where he was head of marketing. (Reporting by Shubhankar Chakravorty in Bangalore)
* M&T Bank Corp says will increase its prime lending rate from 3.75% to 4.00% Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* On March 13, 2017, co and Celgene entered into a side letter agreement - sec filing