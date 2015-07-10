(Adds that thinkorswim was the affected trading platform)

NEW YORK, July 10 TD Ameritrade, the biggest discount brokerage by trade executions, has fixed a problem on its thinkorswim trading platform that slowed down customer order processing for about half an hour Friday morning.

It's parent, TD Ameritrade Holding Corp, said the problem was caused by an order-routing software update that the company made overnight, a spokeswoman wrote in an email to Reuters. Thinkorswim is used primarily by active traders who use stock options, but the platform is also used for placing stock, futures, foreign exchange and other trading orders.

The slowdown lasted from the U.S. stock market's opening at 9:30 am EDT (1330 GMT) to about 10 am EDT (1400 GMT).

"Client orders were routing to the Street, but we experienced slowness in our messaging from the Street and back to clients" she wrote, referring to trading firms that execute orders for the brokerage.

TD Ameritrade is contacting customers affected by the problems to resolve issues they may have, the spokeswoman wrote.

On Wednesday, the New York Stock Exchange experienced a nearly four-hour trading halt related to installation of new software. (Reporting By Jed Horowitz; Editing by Steve Orlofsky; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and Alden Bentley)