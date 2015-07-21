NEW YORK, July 21 TD Ameritrade Holdings
, which executes more daily trades than other discount
brokers, expects its fiscal 2015 result to be at the low end of
its $1.45-to-$1.70 earnings per share forecast, Chief Financial
Officer Bill Gerber said Tuesday.
Though trading in the company's fiscal third quarter that
ended on June 30 was higher than expected in the traditionally
slow early summer season, TD Ameritrade does not expect a rise
in interest rates nor the kind of stock market growth that
compels retail customers to trade, Gerber and Chief Executive
Fred Tomczyk said in a call with analysts after reporting
third-quarter results.
(Reporting By Jed Horowitz; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)