NEW YORK, April 23 TD Ameritrade Holding Corp
, the biggest U.S. discount broker as measured by client
trades, said profit in its fiscal second quarter jumped 34.7
percent to $194 million on record revenue driven by net new
client assets of $12.2 billion.
The profit translates to 35 cents a share, also up 35
percent from the year-earlier quarter and consistent with the
forecast of analysts tracked by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
The Omaha, Nebraska-based company said average client trades
per day, fee-based investment balances and total client assets
all hit record levels during the quarter that ended on March 31.
TD Bank Group, the parent of Toronto-Dominion Bank that
is the brokerage firm's largest shareholder, said TD
Ameritrade's results should contribute about C$78 million to its
yet-to-be reported second-quarter net income.
(Reporting By Jed Horowitz)