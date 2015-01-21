BRIEF-KeyCorp says CEO Beth Mooney's 2016 total compensation was $8.2 million
CEO Beth Mooney's 2016 total compensation was $8.2 million versus about $7 million in 2015
Jan 21 Discount broker TD Ameritrade Holding Corp's quarterly profit rose about 10 percent as net new assets increased.
The company's net income rose to $211 million, or 39 cents per share, for the first quarter ended Dec. 31, from $192 million, or 35 cents per share, a year earlier.
Net revenue rose about 9 percent to $819 million.
