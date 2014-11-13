By Jed Horowitz
| NEW YORK
NEW YORK Nov 13 TD Ameritrade Holding Corp
may expand into Asia if its surplus cash grows as much
as it expects after U.S. interest rates start to rise, the head
of the discount brokerage firm said on Thursday.
The "next big thing" TD Ameritrade could invest in is
"geographic extension," Chief Executive Officer Fred Tomczyk
told investors at a conference sponsored by Bank of America
Merrill Lynch.
"It is not an unnatural move for us to try to do it in
another part of the world, particularly in Asia," he said, but
cautioned that it would take five years or so before an overseas
business contributes notably to the bottom line.
He did specify when a decision might be made on overseas
expansion but said TD Ameritrade's management and board are now
discussing scenarios for use of excess cash.
TD Ameritrade inherited a Singapore outpost with its 2009
acquisition of options brokerage firm thinkorswim. "We are
currently looking at ways in which we might expand this
operation," spokeswoman Kim Hillyer wrote in an email. She did
not say whether that was the business Tomczyk was discussing.
Charles Schwab told Reuters late last year he had
preliminary talks with Chinese officials about expanding his
eponymous firm into Shanghai. A Schwab spokesman
did not respond to requests for comment on the status of the
company's efforts there.
In the next 12 months, TD Ameritrade will invest exclusively
in cloud computing, social media and other technology projects,
Tomczyk said. Its active trading customers make more than 10
percent of their trades on mobile devices and big-data analysis
helps TD Ameritrade customize its online product pitches and
sites, he said.
Although the thinkorswim options business fuels more than 35
percent of current revenue, Tomczyk said he has not seen
attractive acquisition candidates lately. TD Ameritrade expects
to continue returning some 80 percent of profit to investors
through dividends and stock buybacks, he said.
The company will not follow rivals into selling mortgages
and other bank products. "No disrespect to BofA," he said of
Merrill Lynch and its parent Bank of America Corp, "but
if you knowingly become a bank today you need to have your head
read."
Toronto-Dominion Bank owns just over 40 percent of
TD Ameritrade, enough for Tomczyk to say he understands the
intense regulatory scrutiny that banks attract.
(Reporting By Jed Horowitz; Editing by Tom Brown)