NEW YORK, Sept 7 (IFR) - Toronto-Dominion Bank dispelled any doubts about the depth of demand for covered bonds from US investors, bringing the largest dollar deal ever priced in the asset class on Wednesday.

TD (TD.TO), Canada's second-biggest bank, also secured a coupon of less than 1% for the shorter-dated tranche.

The over-subscribed USD5bn Canadian covered bond, split between USD2bn of 0.875% three-year and USD3bn of 1.625% five-year notes, priced tight of initial guidance at a spread of Treasuries plus 58.4bp (MS+26bp) and Treasuries plus 73.4bp (MS+44bp).

Price talk was earlier heard at MS+27bp area on the shorter-dated note and MS+45bp area on the longer-dated tranche.

At USD5bn, the deal is the equivalent of 70% of the total USD7.5bn volume of all Canadian covered bonds issued in 2011.

Five deals priced prior to TD's, fewer than were initially expected this year out of Canada, as a narrowing of spreads between covered bonds and senior unsecured debt eroded the advantage for issuers in using collateral for funding during the first half of the year.

Canadian banks -- which generally weathered the 2008 crisis much better than European or US banks -- benefit from both rarity value and a CMHC insurance on their residential mortgages (for most issuing institutions), and are particularly favored by US investors.

This, coupled with TD Bank's rare Triple A rating on its unsecured debt (Aaa/AA-), encouraged investors into the book which totaled USD6.5 billion.

The covered bonds are expected to garner a Triple A rating from Moody's and DBRS.

In terms of new issue premium, with outstanding five-year CHMC Canadian covered bonds trading around MS plus high 30bp levels, according to Tradeweb, sources generally concurred that the final new issue concession was around 7bp.

There are now seven covered bond programs in Canada that have issued USD34bn of covered bonds. This time last year, supply from Canada stood at USD10.25bn from six deals. A total of USD23.281bn covered bonds have priced in the dollar market this year from Europe, Canada and Asia.

"The recognition of Canadian banks' credit quality and economics all work in the favor of US dollar issuance from this jurisdiction," said one high-grade syndicate official. "We can expect covered bonds to continue to be a regular source of funding for Canadian banks."

In terms of distribution, the average placement to North America (including Canada) for Canadian covered bonds is around 85% to 90%, according to syndicate sources.

Sources said the TD Bank deal fell slightly short of the placement average, although they said on such a large deal, diversification was a positive.

Barclays, Deutsche Bank, RBS and TD Securities were joint bookrunners on the deal.

