RPT-WRAPUP 6-Chaos, anger as Trump order halts some Muslim immigrants
* Ban affects Syria, Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Yemen
SINGAPORE, Sept 8 (IFR) - Toronto-Dominion Bank is marketing a SEC-registered US dollar benchmark 15-year non-call 10 subordinated non-viability contingent capital Tier 2 bond at Treasuries plus 237.5bp area.
Expected ratings for the notes are A2/A-/AL (Moody's/S&P/DBRS), below TD Bank's Aa1/AA-/AA (Moody's/S&P/DBRS) ratings.
TD Securities, Goldman Sachs, JP Morgan and Wells Fargo are joint bookrunners. (Reporting by Daniel Stanton; Editing by Vincent Baby)
* Ban affects Syria, Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Yemen
Jan 28 A new ban on U.S. travel for nationals of seven Middle Eastern countries caught the airline industry unprepared, with flight crew from those states also barred from entering, the International Air Transport Association said on Saturday.
OTTAWA/TORONTO, Jan 28 Prime Minister Justin Trudeau welcomed those fleeing war and persecution on Saturday even as Canadian airlines said they would turn back U.S.-bound passengers to comply with an immigration ban on people from seven Muslim-majority countries.