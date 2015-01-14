Jan 14 TD GUM OAO

* Shareholders meeting says TD GUM has right to place 420 million shares

* Says shareholder meeting approves acquisition of up to 180 million shares by Gruppa Kompaniy MMD Vostok i Zapad and two individuals at 11 roubles per share

* Says shares to be placed under closed subscription