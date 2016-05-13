BRIEF-PennyMac Financial Services reports Q4 EPS $1.00
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.82 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
May 13 T&D Holdings Inc :
* Says it will repurchase up to 16 million shares, representing a 2.47 pct stake
* Says share repurchase up to 14 billion yen in total
* Says repurchase period from May 16 to July 15
Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/2Vx1A6
* Validus reports 2016 full year net income available to Validus common shareholders of $359.4 million, or $4.36 per diluted common share and a 9.7% return on average equity for the 2016 year
* The Hartford reports fourth quarter 2016 net loss per diluted share of $0.22 and core earnings per diluted share of $1.08