Jan 3 TD Bank, a subsidiary of the Toronto-Dominion Bank, named Christopher Giamo head of regional commercial bank.

Giamo, who joined TD Bank in 1998, has 21 years of industry experience and previously worked at Bank of New York and CoreStates Financial Corp.

He will replace Fred Graziano, who retired after 25 years at the bank.

(Reporting by Gayathree Ganesan in Bengaluru)