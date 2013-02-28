* Loan-loss provisions fall, retail bank income rises
* Litigation loss reduces profit
TORONTO Feb 28 Toronto-Dominion Bank
reported a stronger-than-expected 21 percent rise in quarterly
profit on Thursday, driven by lower loan losses and lending
growth at its retail banks, and raised its dividend by 5
percent.
The bank, Canada's second largest, earned C$1.79 billion, or
C$1.86 a share, in the first quarter ended on Jan. 31. That
compared with C$1.48 billion, or C$1.55 a share, a year earlier.
Net profit was reduced by a C$70 million charge to cover
litigation costs stemming from its connection to a $1.2 billion
Ponzi scheme run by Florida lawyer Scott Rothstein, who used the
bank's accounts.
However, the charge was less than a Rothstein-related C$171
million litigation charge taken in the first quarter of 2012.
Excluding unusual items, it earned C$2.00 a share, up from
C$1.86. That topped analysts' expectations of a profit of
C$1.92, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
The beat was due in part to lower provisions for bad loans,
Barclays Capital analyst John Aiken said in a note.
Provisions fell 4.7 percent to C$385 million.
Canadian retail banking income rose 11 percent to C$920
million, as the lower loan-loss provisions offset narrower
interest margins and sluggish loan growth of 6 percent year over
year.
Fears that Canadian lending growth will slow significantly
due to a cooling housing market and more cautious consumer
lending appeared to take root in the first quarter, as evidenced
by results at TD and other Canadian lenders.
"We are starting to definitely feel a slowdown in the
consumer lending side, and I think you'll see a gradual slowing
of the (mortgage) lending number over the course of the year,"
Chief Financial Officer Colleen Johnston told Reuters.
U.S. retail banking income jumped 83 percent to C$315
million due largely to the lower litigation reserve. Excluding
that impact as well as other smaller items, profit rose by 9.4
percent.
TD has about 1,100 bank branches in Canada and about 1,300
in the United States, where it has a sizeable presence on the
Eastern seaboard. It also owns 45 percent of TD Ameritrade
Holding Corp.
Profit in both divisions was hurt by lower lending margins,
which suffered from the current low interest rate environment.
Wholesale banking income fell 18 percent to C$159 million on
lower trading revenue, which was unusually strong in the first
quarter in 2012.
TD raised its quarterly dividend by 4 Canadian cents to 81
Canadian cents per share.