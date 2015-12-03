BRIEF-LCI Industries amends Note Purchase and Private Shelf Agreement with Prudential - SEC filing
* on March 30, co, Prudential amended April 27, 2016 note purchase, private shelf agreement to extend facility expiration date to March 30, 2020
TORONTO Dec 3 Canadian lender Toronto Dominion Bank reported a higher quarterly profit on Thursday as it benefited from growth in its domestic retail and capital markets divisions.
Net income for the fourth quarter ended Oct. 31 was C$1.84 billion, or 96 Canadian cents per share, compared with C$1.75 billion, or 91 Canadian cents a share, a year earlier.
Excluding special items, earnings rose to C$1.14 per share.
Analysts on average had expected earnings of C$1.13 a share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. (Reporting by John Tilak; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)
