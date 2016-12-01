TORONTO Dec 1 Toronto-Dominion Bank, Canada's second-biggest lender, on Thursday reported a rise in fourth-quarter earnings, driven by strong growth in the United States.

The bank said its earnings rose to C$1.22 per share in the fourth quarter to Oct.31, up from C$1.14 in the same period the year before. Analysts on average had expected earnings of C$1.22, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

(Reporting by Matt Scuffham; Editing by Keith Weir)