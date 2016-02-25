TORONTO Feb 25 Toronto Dominion Bank
reported a rise in first-quarter profit on Thursday as growth at
its U.S. retail banking business helped offset weakness in
capital markets.
The lender also raised its quarterly dividend.
Net income for the quarter ended Jan. 31 was C$2.22 billion,
or C$1.17 per share, up from C$2.06 billion or C$1.09 per share
a year earlier.
Analysts had expected earnings of C$1.19 per share on
average, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Excluding special items, earnings rose to C$1.18 per share.
(Reporting by John Tilak; editing by Jason Neely)