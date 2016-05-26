BRIEF-J. Crew Group says takes legal action to assert rights under term loan agreement
* Says takes legal action to assert rights under term loan agreement
May 26 Toronto-Dominion Bank, Canada's second-biggest lender, reported a 10.4 percent rise in quarterly profit on Thursday, helped by growth in its retail banking business.
The Toronto-based bank's net income rose to C$2.05 billion ($1.59 billion), or C$1.07 per share, in the second quarter ended April 30 from C$1.86 billion, or 97 Canadian cents per share, a year earlier. ($1 = C$1.29) (Reporting by Anet Josline Pinto in Bengaluru; Editing by Ted Kerr)
NEW YORK, Feb 1 The DoubleLine Total Return Bond Fund posted an estimated net outflow of $1 billion in January, its third straight net cash withdrawal after it bled $3.5 billion the previous month, data from research firm Morningstar showed on Wednesday.