UPDATE 1-China turns up legal pressure on exiled tycoon Guo - Xinhua
* Another in Kaifeng accuses Guo of 1.5 bln yuan of loan fraud (Adds further details from Xinhua)
TORONTO, March 2 Toronto-Dominion Bank reported quarterly earnings ahead of market expectations, helped by a strong performance by its retail banking businesses in the United States and Canada.
Canada's second biggest bank said earnings per share in the first quarter ended Jan. 31 rose to C$1.32, compared with C$1.17 a year ago. Analysts had on average forecast earnings of C$1.27 per share during the quarter, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. (Reporting by Matt Scuffham. Editing by Jane Merriman)
* Another in Kaifeng accuses Guo of 1.5 bln yuan of loan fraud (Adds further details from Xinhua)
* Social Democrats promise tax cuts for workers, other incentives
SHANGHAI/BEIJING, June 17 Chinese prosecutors have filed new lawsuits against employees of two firms connected to fugitive Guo Wengui, the official Xinhua news agency said on Saturday, as Beijing continues to turn up the legal pressure on the New York-based tycoon at the centre of a political feud with the ruling Communist Party.