TORONTO, March 2 Toronto-Dominion Bank reported quarterly earnings ahead of market expectations, helped by a strong performance by its retail banking businesses in the United States and Canada.

Canada's second biggest bank said earnings per share in the first quarter ended Jan. 31 rose to C$1.32, compared with C$1.17 a year ago. Analysts had on average forecast earnings of C$1.27 per share during the quarter, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. (Reporting by Matt Scuffham. Editing by Jane Merriman)